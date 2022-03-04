 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College men

Heartland vs. Owens at Auburndale, Fla., 11:45 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wisconsin-LaCrosse or Heidelberg vs. Illinois Wesleyan or Franklin, 6:45 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 6:30 p.m.; NCAA Division III Tournament at Whitewater, Wis.: Illinois Wesleyan or DePauw vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater or Ripon, 7 p.m.

High school girls

State Tournament championship games at Redbird Arena: Class 1A: Galena vs. Brimfield, 11 a.m.; Class 2A: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Winnebago, 1 p.m.; Class 3A, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A, 7:15 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

CCIW Tournament at Naperville

LACROSSE

College women

Capital at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.; NFCA D-III Leadoff Classic at Columbus, Ga.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Linfield, 3:30 p.m.; Florida Invitational at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Monroe, 2:45 p.m.; Heartland vs. Muskegon, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Marquette, noon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News