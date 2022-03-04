Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College men
Heartland vs. Owens at Auburndale, Fla., 11:45 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wisconsin-LaCrosse or Heidelberg vs. Illinois Wesleyan or Franklin, 6:45 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Bradley, 6:30 p.m.; NCAA Division III Tournament at Whitewater, Wis.: Illinois Wesleyan or DePauw vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater or Ripon, 7 p.m.
High school girls
State Tournament championship games at Redbird Arena: Class 1A: Galena vs. Brimfield, 11 a.m.; Class 2A: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Winnebago, 1 p.m.; Class 3A, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A, 7:15 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
CCIW Tournament at Naperville
LACROSSE
College women
Capital at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.; NFCA D-III Leadoff Classic at Columbus, Ga.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Linfield, 3:30 p.m.; Florida Invitational at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Monroe, 2:45 p.m.; Heartland vs. Muskegon, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Marquette, noon