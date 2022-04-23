Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Bradley at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in MVC Championship at Paducah, Ky.
LACROSSE
College men
Whittier at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, noon; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.
