Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

High school

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.; Heyworth at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III National Championship at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

College women

Illinois State in NCAA Stillwater Regional at Stillwater, Okla. 

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Washington vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 4:30 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

High school 

Olympia at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Dunlap, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Chatham Glenwood, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Urbana, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Central Catholic Sectional, 2 p.m.; University High at Class 2A Dunlap Sectional, 3 p.m.

