Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan at Bradley Classic, 2 p.m.; Heartland in Topper Invitational at Hillsboro, 5:50 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Class 2A Moline Sectional; Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Southeastern Iowa, Lake Land at Heartland, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Finlandia at UW-Eau Claire Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Loyola at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
High school
University High at Plainfield Fall Harvest Festival, 5 p.m.; Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest, 5 p.m.; Springfield Calvary at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.