Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS  

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan at Bradley Classic, 2 p.m.; Heartland in Topper Invitational at Hillsboro, 5:50 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Class 2A Moline Sectional; Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southeastern Iowa, Lake Land at Heartland, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Finlandia at UW-Eau Claire Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Loyola at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school

University High at Plainfield Fall Harvest Festival, 5 p.m.; Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest, 5 p.m.; Springfield Calvary at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

