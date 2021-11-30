Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Missouri Baptist at Illinois State, 11 a.m.; Eureka at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m. 

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West at Peoria High, 5 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.

