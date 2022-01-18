Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.
College women
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Dominican, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
University High at Decatur MacArthur, 6 p.m.
