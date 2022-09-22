Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High school boys
Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin Big Blue Invitational.
High school boys
University High, Bloomington, Normal West at U High Invitational, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Normal West at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:45 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.; Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
High school
Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Heartland in Dual on the Lakes at Normal, 10 a.m.
High school boys, girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at East Peoria, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
GOLF
High school boys
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic in Unit 5 Better Ball at Ironwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
High school girls
University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Dragon Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
SOCCER
College men
Parkland at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.
College women
Parkland at Heartland, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Champaign Central at University High, 10 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.; Abingdon-Avon at Calvary Christian, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Rock Island, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Edwardsville, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Cornerstone Christian at BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 9 a.m.
High school girls
Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Heidelberg at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:30 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, 10 a.m.; Wisconsin-Whitewater at Illinois Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.; Harper at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
High school
Intercity Tournament at Normal Community, 8:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College women
Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.