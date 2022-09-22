Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin Big Blue Invitational.

High school boys

University High, Bloomington, Normal West at U High Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:45 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.; Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

High school

Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Dual on the Lakes at Normal, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at East Peoria, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

GOLF 

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic in Unit 5 Better Ball at Ironwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Dragon Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Parkland at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Parkland at Heartland, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Champaign Central at University High, 10 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.; Abingdon-Avon at Calvary Christian, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Rock Island, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Edwardsville, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Cornerstone Christian at BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis. 

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL 

College 

Heidelberg at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:30 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, 10 a.m.; Wisconsin-Whitewater at Illinois Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.; Harper at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

High school

Intercity Tournament at Normal Community, 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women

Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.

