Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Triton at Heartland, 1 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.; Kankakee Trinity Academy at Cornerstone Academy, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland in NJCAA Division II Regionals at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SOCCER
High school girls
Decatur St. Teresa at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (2), 5 p.m.
High school
University High at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Urbana Uni-High at University High, 4:30 p.m.