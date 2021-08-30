 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school girls

Prairie Central at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m. 

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington at Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic, Lincoln, Springfield Southeast at Pontiac, 5 p.m.; Olympia, Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; LaSalle-Peru at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Decatur St. Teresa at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; LeRoy at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News