agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Heartland Tournament at Weibring Golf Club.

SOCCER

High school boys

Intercity Tournament: Bloomington at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

St. Thomas More at University High, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

High school girls

Prairie Central at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Illinois Central, 3 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Illinois Central, 5 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Washington at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school

Calvary Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomington at LaSalle-Peru, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at LeRoy, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 6:30 p.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

High school boys

Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, University High at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Lincoln Trail, 3 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Trail, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Streator, 4:30 p.m.; Intercity Tournament: Normal West at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; University High at Normal West, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, 6 p.m.

High school

Woodland at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in Titan Opener at Maxwell Park, 5:45 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High in Challenge at The Den, 1 p.m.

High school girls

University High, Normal Community, Normal West in U High Invitational at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Simpson, 5 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament: Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Metamora, 3:30 p.m.; Limestone at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Tremont, 6:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; East Peoria at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Dunlap at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Morton at University High, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian in NCHS Open at Maxwell Park, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland at Illinois Central

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Danville Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Peoria Richwoods Scramble, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Oglethorpe, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Calvary at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Redbird Classic: Illinois State vs. Oral Roberts, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wittenberg at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Lyons Township Quad, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal West at Galesburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Emory, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Parkland, noon

High school boys

University High at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington,  11:30 a.m.; Herscher Shootout: Cornerstone Christian vs. Oak Forest, 10:30 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. Lisle, 3 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High Shootout.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic in Central Illinois Tournament at Springfield, 8 a.m.; Bloomington at Pekin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 8:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southeast Missouri at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph Tournament at Cincinnati: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Mount St. Joseph, 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Earlham, 11 a.m. 

High school

Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin at Quincy, 10:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Quincy Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women

Milwaukee at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Knox, 1 p.m.

