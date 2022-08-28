Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Heartland Tournament at Weibring Golf Club.

SOCCER

High school boys

Intercity Tournament: Bloomington at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

St. Thomas More at University High, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

High school girls

Prairie Central at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Illinois Central, 3 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Illinois Central, 5 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Washington at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school

Calvary Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomington at LaSalle-Peru, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at LeRoy, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 6:30 p.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

High school boys

Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, University High at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Lincoln Trail, 3 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Trail, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Streator, 4:30 p.m.; Intercity Tournament: Normal West at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; University High at Normal West, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, 6 p.m.

High school

Woodland at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in Titan Opener at Maxwell Park, 5:45 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High in Challenge at The Den, 1 p.m.

High school girls

University High, Normal Community, Normal West in U High Invitational at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Simpson, 5 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament: Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Metamora, 3:30 p.m.; Limestone at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Tremont, 6:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; East Peoria at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Dunlap at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Morton at University High, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian in NCHS Open at Maxwell Park, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland at Illinois Central

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Danville Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Peoria Richwoods Scramble, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Oglethorpe, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Calvary at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Redbird Classic: Illinois State vs. Oral Roberts, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wittenberg at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Lyons Township Quad, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal West at Galesburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Emory, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Parkland, noon

High school boys

University High at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 11:30 a.m.; Herscher Shootout: Cornerstone Christian vs. Oak Forest, 10:30 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. Lisle, 3 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High Shootout.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic in Central Illinois Tournament at Springfield, 8 a.m.; Bloomington at Pekin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 8:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southeast Missouri at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph Tournament at Cincinnati: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Mount St. Joseph, 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Earlham, 11 a.m.

High school

Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin at Quincy, 10:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Quincy Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women

Milwaukee at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Knox, 1 p.m.