MONDAY
Baseball
Jacksonville at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.
Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central Catholic at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Normal West JV, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
College
Illinois State Men’s Golf at MVC Championship
Illinois Wesleyan Women’s Lacrosse vs. Elmhurst, 4 p.m.