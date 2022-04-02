 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.) Spring Invitational at St. Louis.

SOFTBALL

College

Indiana State at Illinois State (2), noon; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; IWU Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Illinois College, 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 1 p.m.

