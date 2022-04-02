Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.) Spring Invitational at St. Louis.
SOFTBALL
College
Indiana State at Illinois State (2), noon; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; IWU Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Illinois College, 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Drake, 1 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
