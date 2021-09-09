 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

High school

PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men

Heartland, Illinois Wesleyan in Titan-Hawk Invitational at Maxwell Park, 5:50 p.m.

College women

Heartland, Illinois Wesleyan in Titan-Hawk Invitational at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Fall Classic.

High school boys

University High, Bloomington, Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic at Mattoon Invitational, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Springfield Southeast at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament; Calvary Christian at Peoria Christian.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Hinsdale South Invitational, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at River Forest Clay Court Invitational in Chicago; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Tournament at Decatur.

High school girls

Belleville West at Bloomington, 3:30 p.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Central Michigan at Flyer-Raider Invitational in Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Ohio Northern at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school

Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 5 p.m.; Normal Community at Lyons Quad, 5 p.m.

 

