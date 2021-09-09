Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
High school
PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College men
Heartland, Illinois Wesleyan in Titan-Hawk Invitational at Maxwell Park, 5:50 p.m.
College women
Heartland, Illinois Wesleyan in Titan-Hawk Invitational at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Fall Classic.
High school boys
University High, Bloomington, Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic at Mattoon Invitational, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Springfield Southeast at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament; Calvary Christian at Peoria Christian.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Hinsdale South Invitational, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at River Forest Clay Court Invitational in Chicago; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Tournament at Decatur.
High school girls
Belleville West at Bloomington, 3:30 p.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. Central Michigan at Flyer-Raider Invitational in Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Ohio Northern at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school
Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 5 p.m.; Normal Community at Lyons Quad, 5 p.m.