 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Jefferson at Heartland, 3 p.m.

College women

Jefferson at Heartland, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Spoon River, 6 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News