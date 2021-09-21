Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 8:30 a.m.
High school girls
Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Jefferson at Heartland, 3 p.m.
College women
Jefferson at Heartland, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland at Spoon River, 6 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
