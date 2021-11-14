Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school girls
Intercity Tournament at BHS: Normal Community vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; University High vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
NJCAA Division II Nationals at Wichita, Kan: Heartland vs. CCBC Essex, 11 a.m.
College women
NJCAA Division II Nationals at Wichita, Kan: Heartland vs. Cape Fear, 11 a.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
