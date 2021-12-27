 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

High school boys

State Farm Holiday Classic: Large School at Normal West; Small School at Shirk Center; Bloomington vs. Chicago Curie in Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 6 p.m.; Normal West in Pekin Holiday Tournament. 

High school girls

State Farm Holiday Classic: Large School at Normal Community; Small School at BHS; Blue Ridge at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News