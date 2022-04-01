Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
ICC at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State (2), 2 p.m.
High school
Limestone at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Chicago Brooks at Bloomington (2), 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Washington (2), 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Jacksonville Tournament.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
College men
Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
College women
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
SOCCER
High school girls
Intercity Tournament: Central Catholic at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Danville at Heartland (2), 11 a.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; IWU Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Chicago, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-Whitewater, 4:45 p.m.
High school
GCMS at Central Catholic (2), 10 a.m.; Collinsville at Normal Community (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West at LaSalle-Peru (2), 11 a.m.; Springfield at Bloomington (2), noon.
TENNIS
College men
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 9 a.m., and Principia at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.; North Dakota at Illinois State, 8 p.m.
High school boys
University High at Edwardsville Invitational.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan at Redbird Invitational.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal West at Springfield Invitational, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.