Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

ICC at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Limestone at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Chicago Brooks at Bloomington (2), 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Washington (2), 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Jacksonville Tournament.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College men

Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

SOCCER

High school girls

Intercity Tournament: Central Catholic at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Danville at Heartland (2), 11 a.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; IWU Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Chicago, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-Whitewater, 4:45 p.m.

High school

GCMS at Central Catholic (2), 10 a.m.; Collinsville at Normal Community (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West at LaSalle-Peru (2), 11 a.m.; Springfield at Bloomington (2), noon.

TENNIS

College men

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 9 a.m., and Principia at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.; North Dakota at Illinois State, 8 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Edwardsville Invitational.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan at Redbird Invitational.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal West at Springfield Invitational, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

