agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL 

College men

Illinois State at Chicago State, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois Edwardsville, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 5 p.m.

High school boys 

Lincoln-Way Central at Bloomington, 3 p.m.; Plainfield North at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal West at Peoria High, 1 p.m.; Decatur Lutheran at Cornerstone Christian, 2 p.m.; Athens at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington in BHS Invitational at Twin City Lanes, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Bloomington at Danville, 11 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Pontiac Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast Duals, 9 a.m.; Normal West at LaSalle-Peru Duals, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Pekin Super Duals, 10 a.m.

