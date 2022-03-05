Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College men
Heartland vs. Jackson College (2) at Davenport, Fla., 8 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo., noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
CCIW Tournament at Naperville
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 1:30 p.m.; NFCA D-III Leadoff Classic at Columbus, Ga.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 8 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Belhaven, 10 a.m.
