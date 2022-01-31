Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at PBL, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 7:30 p.m.; Greenview at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
High school girls
Decatur Eisenhower at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Metamora at University High, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Edgewood at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.