THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament at St. Louis, noon.

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Okawville vs. Galena, 10 a.m.; Christopher vs. St. Thomas More, 11:45 a.m.; third place, 7 p.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Byron vs. Chicago Noble/Butler, 2:30 p.m.; Quincy Notre Dame vs. Breese Mater Dei, 4:15 p.m.; third place , 8:15 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

MSOE at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Harper at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State or Northern Iowa vs. Bradley in MVC Tournament at St. Louis, noon.

High school boys

Class 1A Heyworth Sectional: Heyworth vs. Cornerstone Christian or Salt Fork, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional: University High vs. Central Catholic or Pleasant Plains, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional: Decatur MacArthur vs. Normal West or Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Class 3A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Peoria High vs. Nazareth Academy, 10 a.m.; Lincoln vs. Deerfield, 11:45 a.m.; third place, 7 p.m.; Class 4A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Hersey vs. O'Fallon, 2:30 p.m.; Geneva vs. Benet Academy, 4:15 p.m.; third place, 8:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla: Illinois State vs. Texas State, noon; Illinois State vs. Oakland, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Bloomington at Eastern Illinois High School Meet, 2 p.m.; Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Indiana State, noon.

High school girls

State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A championship, 11 a.m.; Class 2A championship, 12:45 p.m.; Class 3A championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A championship, 7:15 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament II at Addison

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.

LACROSSE

College men

Whittier at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Augsburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Winthrop, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs WashU, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Coe, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Indian Hills, noon.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Austin Peay.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Penn, 8 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs Coe, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. WashU, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon.