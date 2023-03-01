THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament at St. Louis, noon.
College women
Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
High school girls
Class 1A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Okawville vs. Galena, 10 a.m.; Christopher vs. St. Thomas More, 11:45 a.m.; third place, 7 p.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Byron vs. Chicago Noble/Butler, 2:30 p.m.; Quincy Notre Dame vs. Breese Mater Dei, 4:15 p.m.; third place , 8:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
MSOE at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Harper at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State or Northern Iowa vs. Bradley in MVC Tournament at St. Louis, noon.
High school boys
Class 1A Heyworth Sectional: Heyworth vs. Cornerstone Christian or Salt Fork, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional: University High vs. Central Catholic or Pleasant Plains, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional: Decatur MacArthur vs. Normal West or Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Class 3A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Peoria High vs. Nazareth Academy, 10 a.m.; Lincoln vs. Deerfield, 11:45 a.m.; third place, 7 p.m.; Class 4A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Hersey vs. O'Fallon, 2:30 p.m.; Geneva vs. Benet Academy, 4:15 p.m.; third place, 8:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla: Illinois State vs. Texas State, noon; Illinois State vs. Oakland, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington at Eastern Illinois High School Meet, 2 p.m.; Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Indiana State, noon.
High school girls
State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A championship, 11 a.m.; Class 2A championship, 12:45 p.m.; Class 3A championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A championship, 7:15 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament II at Addison
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
LACROSSE
College men
Whittier at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Augsburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Winthrop, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs WashU, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Coe, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Indian Hills, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Austin Peay.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Penn, 8 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs Coe, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. WashU, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon.