agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Meet at Stanford, 5:15 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Meet at Stanford, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Invitational.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Illinois College, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 6 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community at University High, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Olympia at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Judah Christian at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.

