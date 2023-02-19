THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at SIU Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage in CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton in CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional: Normal Community vs. United Township at Normal West, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional at Colfax: Lexington vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Watseka Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Watseka, 6 p.m.; Class 2A U High Regional: University High vs. Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Clinton Regional: Central Catholic vs. Riverton, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Bloomington vs. Morton, 6 p.m.; Normal West vs. Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Class 4A Pekin Regional: United Township vs. Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
UIC at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls
Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional final, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Wheaton.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Decatur.
High school boys
Class 1A Watseka Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Clinton Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 2A U High Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Pekin Regional final, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Quincy Hawk Classic.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Rio Verde Invitational.
SOFTBALL
College
Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky: Illinois State vs. Jacksonville State, 12:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
State Meet at Westmont.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Western Michigan.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington at Lincoln-Way East, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at St. Louis, noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Wheaton.
College women
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Decatur.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Quincy Hawk Classic.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Rio Verde Invitational.
SOFTBALL
College
Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Jacksonville State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
State Meet at Westmont.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Cornell (Iowa), 10:30 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Coe, 2 p.m.
College women
Illinois State vs. Xavier at East Lansing, Mich.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Indoor Championships at Shirk Center.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Team State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena.
High school girls
State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at St. Louis, 10 a.m.; IVCC at Heartland (2), noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Fontbonne at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Evansville at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Quincy Hawk Classic.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Rio Verde Invitational.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College women
Colorado College at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania (2), 11 a.m.; Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.;
TENNIS
College men
Marquette at Illinois State, noon; St. Ambrose at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Michigan State, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Chicago.