 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College men

Illinois State at Arkansas State, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

MVC Tournament at St. Louis: Illinois State or Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa, noon; NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wisconsin-LaCrosse vs. Heidelberg, 4:15 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Franklin, 6:45 p.m.

College women

NCAA Division III Tournament at Whitewater, Wis.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. DePauw, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Class 2A Olympia Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Collinsville Sectional: Normal Community vs. Quincy, 7 p.m.

High school girls

State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 3A: Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Carmel, 10 a.m.; Morton vs. Nazareth Academy, 11:45 a.m.; Third-place game, 7 p.m.; Class 4A: Stevenson vs. Benet Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Barrington, 4:15 p.m.; Third-place game, 8:45 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Brigham Young, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Delaware, 10:30 a.m.; Illinois State vs. SIU Edwardsville, 1 p.m.; NFCA D-III Leadoff Classic at Columbus, Ga.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Virginia Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Christopher Newport, noon; Florida Invitational at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Muskegon, 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Erie, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Indiana, 5 p.m.; Greenville at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pattern change underway in Southwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News