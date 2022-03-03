Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College men
Illinois State at Arkansas State, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
MVC Tournament at St. Louis: Illinois State or Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa, noon; NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wisconsin-LaCrosse vs. Heidelberg, 4:15 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Franklin, 6:45 p.m.
College women
NCAA Division III Tournament at Whitewater, Wis.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. DePauw, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Class 2A Olympia Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Collinsville Sectional: Normal Community vs. Quincy, 7 p.m.
High school girls
State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 3A: Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Carmel, 10 a.m.; Morton vs. Nazareth Academy, 11:45 a.m.; Third-place game, 7 p.m.; Class 4A: Stevenson vs. Benet Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Barrington, 4:15 p.m.; Third-place game, 8:45 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Brigham Young, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Delaware, 10:30 a.m.; Illinois State vs. SIU Edwardsville, 1 p.m.; NFCA D-III Leadoff Classic at Columbus, Ga.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Virginia Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Christopher Newport, noon; Florida Invitational at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Muskegon, 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Erie, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Indiana, 5 p.m.; Greenville at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.