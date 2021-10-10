 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Purdue Fall Invitational. 

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal Community at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U High's Andrew Woodward sinks par putt on No. 8 in Boys Class 2A State Golf ⛳

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News