Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys, girls
Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Lanphier Invitational; Normal West, Central Catholic at Peoria High Invitational.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Fall Classic.
High school boys
University High, Bloomington, Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic at Mattoon Invitational, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal West and University High in NCHS Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
College men
Heartland at John Wood, 1 p.m.; Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
College women
Heartland at John Wood, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wartburg, 3 p.m.
High school boys
Metamora at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Limestone at Cornerstone Christian, noon; Normal Community at Quincy Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament.
SWIMMING
High school girls
University High at Springfield Invitational, 9 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Hinsdale South Invitational, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at River Forest Clay Court Invitational in Chicago; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Tournament at Decatur.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West and University High at BHS Purple Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. Dayton, 11 a.m., and Wright State, 6 p.m., at Flyer-Raider Invitational in Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Rose Hulman and Earlham at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
High school
Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur Lutheran Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.