Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Lanphier Invitational; Normal West, Central Catholic at Peoria High Invitational.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Fall Classic.

High school boys

University High, Bloomington, Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic at Mattoon Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal West and University High in NCHS Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at John Wood, 1 p.m.; Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at John Wood, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wartburg, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Metamora at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Limestone at Cornerstone Christian, noon; Normal Community at Quincy Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

University High at Springfield Invitational, 9 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Hinsdale South Invitational, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at River Forest Clay Court Invitational in Chicago; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Tournament at Decatur.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West and University High at BHS Purple Invitational, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Dayton, 11 a.m., and Wright State, 6 p.m., at Flyer-Raider Invitational in Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Rose Hulman and Earlham at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

High school

Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur Lutheran Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.

