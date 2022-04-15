Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Carroll vs. Illinois Wesleyan at Decatur, 10 a.m.; Vincennes at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Metamora (2), 11 a.m.; St. Viator at Normal West, 11 a.m.; University High vs. Chicago Brother at Horenberger Field, 11 a.m.; St. Rita at Normal Community, 11 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, noon; University High vs. St. Viator at Horenberger Field, 1:30 p.m.; Chicago Brother Rice at Normal West, 1:30 p.m.; Edwardsville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Hawkeye Invitational at Iowa City, Iowa.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Pilot Invitational at South Bend, Ind.

LACROSSE

College women

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Bloomington at Limestone, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Loyola, noon; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Morton at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Rochester, 10 a.m.; University High at Tremont, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Denver, noon.

High school boys

Bloomington at Lincoln-Way Central, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.; University High at Prospect Invitational;

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan in Redbird Challenge.

High school boys

Normal West at Minooka Invitational, 10 a.m.; University High, Bloomington at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 11 a.m.;

