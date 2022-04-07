 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Kansas, 6 p.m.

High school  

Heyworth at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Herscher at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Washington at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Spring Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

College

ICC at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic vs. University High at Fairview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal West (2), 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD 

College

Illinois State at Illini Classic.

 

