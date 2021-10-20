 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS  

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic, Olympia at Petersburg Porta, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at East Lansing, Mich.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Hanover Park

High school girls

Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Buffalo Grove

VOLLEYBALL

High school 

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

 

