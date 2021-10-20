Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
SWIMMING
High school girls
Central Catholic, Olympia at Petersburg Porta, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at University High, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at East Lansing, Mich.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Hanover Park
High school girls
Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Buffalo Grove
VOLLEYBALL
High school
St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
