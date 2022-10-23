Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign.

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Class 2A Tremont Regional: Central Catholic vs. Olympia, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

SOCCER

College men

Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 7 p.m.

High school boys

Class 1A IVC Super-Sectional at Chillicothe: Central Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school

Class 1A Heyworth Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Tremont Regional: Central Catholic or Olympia vs. IVC, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Normal West vs. Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.; Champaign Central vs. Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Rantoul Regional: University High vs. Danville or Urbana, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Quincy Regional: Normal Community vs. United Township, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SWIMMING

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Class 1A Heyworth Regional: Cornerstone Christian or Ridgeview vs. Blue Ridge or DeLand-Weldon, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Regional 24 Meet at Charleston.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State in MVC Tournament first round.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Class 1A Heyworth Regional final, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Normal West or Champaign Centennial vs. Champaign Central or Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Rantoul Regional: University High vs. Mahomet-Seymour or Rantoul, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Quincy Regional: Normal Community or United Township vs. Pekin or Quincy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Terre Haute, Ind., 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Class 7A playoffs: Normal Community at Rockton Hononegah, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Tournament: vs. McHenry County, 1 p.m.; vs. Sauk Valley, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Cardinal Stritch at Illinois Wesleyan (exhibition), 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Warrenville, noon.

High school boys

University High at Class 1A Elmwood Sectional, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Sectional, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Normal West, University High at Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Sectional, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

High school

Class 6A playoffs: Danville at Normal West, 1 p.m.; Class 2A playoffs: Central Catholic at Mercer County, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland in Region 24 championship at Corn Crib.

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria: Third place, 3 p.m.; Championship, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invitational, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan Classic at Shirk Center: IWU vs. St. Norbert, 11 a.m.; IWU vs. Wittenberg, 2 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Tournament: Heartland vs. Carl Sandburg, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moraine Valley, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Wooster (Ohio) at Illinois State (exhibition), 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State in MVC Tournament quarterfinals; Heartland in Region 24 championship at Corn Crib.