Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign.
College women
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Class 2A Tremont Regional: Central Catholic vs. Olympia, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
SOCCER
College men
Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 7 p.m.
High school boys
Class 1A IVC Super-Sectional at Chillicothe: Central Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school
Class 1A Heyworth Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Tremont Regional: Central Catholic or Olympia vs. IVC, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Normal West vs. Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.; Champaign Central vs. Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Rantoul Regional: University High vs. Danville or Urbana, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Quincy Regional: Normal Community vs. United Township, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SWIMMING
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Class 1A Heyworth Regional: Cornerstone Christian or Ridgeview vs. Blue Ridge or DeLand-Weldon, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Heartland in Regional 24 Meet at Charleston.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament first round.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Class 1A Heyworth Regional final, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Normal West or Champaign Centennial vs. Champaign Central or Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Rantoul Regional: University High vs. Mahomet-Seymour or Rantoul, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Quincy Regional: Normal Community or United Township vs. Pekin or Quincy, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Terre Haute, Ind., 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Class 7A playoffs: Normal Community at Rockton Hononegah, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Missouri State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Tournament: vs. McHenry County, 1 p.m.; vs. Sauk Valley, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Cardinal Stritch at Illinois Wesleyan (exhibition), 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Warrenville, noon.
High school boys
University High at Class 1A Elmwood Sectional, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Sectional, 11 a.m.
High school girls
Normal West, University High at Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Sectional, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
High school
Class 6A playoffs: Danville at Normal West, 1 p.m.; Class 2A playoffs: Central Catholic at Mercer County, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Heartland in Region 24 championship at Corn Crib.
High school boys
Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria: Third place, 3 p.m.; Championship, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invitational, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan Classic at Shirk Center: IWU vs. St. Norbert, 11 a.m.; IWU vs. Wittenberg, 2 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Tournament: Heartland vs. Carl Sandburg, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moraine Valley, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Wooster (Ohio) at Illinois State (exhibition), 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament quarterfinals; Heartland in Region 24 championship at Corn Crib.