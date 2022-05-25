Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Class 3A Normal West Regional: Normal West vs. Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.; Class 4A Minooka Regional: Normal Community vs. Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Class 1A and 2A State Tournament at Arlington Heights.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Class 1A State Meet at Charleston.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
