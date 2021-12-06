 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Pekin, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Lexington, 7 p.m.; Washington at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Rock Island at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Limestone at Normal Community, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News