Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at IVC, 6 p.m.; Springfield at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Decatur Eisenhower at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Metamora, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Lexington at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Washington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Pana, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal West at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; St. Thomas More, Peoria Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Schaumburg Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Lindenwood at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Bloomington at Illini Classic, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Farmington at Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Normal Community vs. Joliet Catholic, 1 p.m., vs. Matea Valley, 4 p.m. at Wheaton Warrenville South Invitational; Quincy Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Morton Shootout.

High school girls

Normal West at DeKalb MLK Tournament.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Galesburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Rose Hulman, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Rose Hulman, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Rockford Jefferson Invitational, 8 a.m.; University High at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Danville, Springfield at Normal West, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State hosting Coughlan/Malloy Cup.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Bloomington at Illini Classic, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High in U High Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Oswego East Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Evansville at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

IUPUI at Illinois State, noon; Chicago State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.