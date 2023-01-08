Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Calvary Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at IVC, 6 p.m.; Springfield at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
High school girls
Decatur Eisenhower at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
University High at Metamora, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Lexington at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Washington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Pana, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Normal West at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; St. Thomas More, Peoria Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Schaumburg Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Peoria Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Lindenwood at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men
Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Bloomington at Illini Classic, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
College women
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
High school boys
Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Farmington at Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Normal Community vs. Joliet Catholic, 1 p.m., vs. Matea Valley, 4 p.m. at Wheaton Warrenville South Invitational; Quincy Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Morton Shootout.
High school girls
Normal West at DeKalb MLK Tournament.
BOWLING
High school girls
Bloomington at Galesburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Rose Hulman, 1 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Rose Hulman, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community at Rockford Jefferson Invitational, 8 a.m.; University High at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Danville, Springfield at Normal West, 10 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State hosting Coughlan/Malloy Cup.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Bloomington at Illini Classic, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High in U High Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community at Oswego East Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Evansville at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
IUPUI at Illinois State, noon; Chicago State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.