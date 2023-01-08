Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at IVC, 6 p.m.; Springfield at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Decatur Eisenhower at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Metamora, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Lexington at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Washington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 5 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Pana, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal West at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; St. Thomas More, Peoria Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m. 

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Schaumburg Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Lindenwood at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Bloomington at Illini Classic, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Farmington at Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Normal Community vs. Joliet Catholic, 1 p.m., vs. Matea Valley, 4 p.m. at Wheaton Warrenville South Invitational; Quincy Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Morton Shootout.

High school girls

Normal West at DeKalb MLK Tournament.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Galesburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Rose Hulman, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Rose Hulman, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Rockford Jefferson Invitational, 8 a.m.; University High at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Danville, Springfield at Normal West, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State hosting Coughlan/Malloy Cup.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Bloomington at Illini Classic, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High in U High Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Oswego East Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY 

BASKETBALL

College women

Evansville at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

IUPUI at Illinois State, noon; Chicago State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

