Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Highland at Heartland, 2 p.m.
High school
Normal Community vs. Bryant, 11:30 a.m., and Greenwood, 2 p.m., at Robertsdale, Ala.; Normal West at Gulf Share Tournament in Henderson, Ala.
LACROSSE
College women
George Fox at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Normal West at Gulf Coast Classic.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington, Central Catholic, University High in Clinton Last Chance Invitational at Shirk Center.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
