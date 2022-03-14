 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Anderson at Davenport, Fla., 9 a.m.; Heartland at Lake Land (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Pekin at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 6 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Central Catholic at Corn Crib, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Louisiana Classics Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

 

Illinois Wesleyan at Lake Forest (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Pekin at Normal Community, 4:15 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Stevenson at Orlando, Fla.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Meet at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

