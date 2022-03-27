Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Central Catholic at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.    

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.

College women

Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at St. Charles, Mo.

SOCCER

High school girls

Intercity Tournament: Normal Community at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Williamsville at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Mount Zion at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

