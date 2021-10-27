 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Heartland in NJCAA Region 24 Meet at Charleston

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Bryant & Stratton at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school

Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional: Cornerstone Christian or Judah Christian vs. Blue Ridge or LeRoy, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Normal West vs. Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: University High vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.

 

