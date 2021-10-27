Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Heartland in NJCAA Region 24 Meet at Charleston
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Bryant & Stratton at Heartland, 6 p.m.
High school
Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional: Cornerstone Christian or Judah Christian vs. Blue Ridge or LeRoy, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Normal West vs. Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: University High vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
