 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Jackson State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Villa Grove at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community vs. East St. Louis in Mount Vernon Shootout, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls

St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m. 

BOWLING

High school boys

Danville at Cornerstone Christian, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Taylorville Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic

High school boys

Normal Community at Macomb Invitational, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in Titan First Chance at Shirk Center, 11 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Bloomington at Bethalto Civic Memorial, 8 a.m.; University High at Seneca Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline Quad, 9 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Light, wintry precipitation to continue falling in Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News