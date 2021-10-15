Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet in Rochester, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
College women
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Class 1A U High Sectional: Cornerstone Christian vs. University High, 11 a.m.; Class 1A Iroquois West Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Bloomington, Urbana at Danville, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Deerfield Invitational
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 3 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Class 2A Moline Sectional; Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; IWU at UW-Eau Claire Tournament: vs. UW-La Crosse, 11 a.m.; vs. UW-Eau Claire, 1:30 p.m.
High school
University High at Plainfield Fall Harvest Festival, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest, 8 a.m.