Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS  

CROSS COUNTRY

High school

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet in Rochester, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Class 1A U High Sectional: Cornerstone Christian vs. University High, 11 a.m.; Class 1A Iroquois West Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, Urbana at Danville, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Deerfield Invitational    

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 3 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Class 2A Moline Sectional; Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; IWU at UW-Eau Claire Tournament: vs. UW-La Crosse, 11 a.m.; vs. UW-Eau Claire, 1:30 p.m.

High school

University High at Plainfield Fall Harvest Festival, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest, 8 a.m.

