Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 3 .813 —
Toronto 9 8 .529 4½
New York 8 8 .500 5
Philadelphia 8 8 .500 5
Brooklyn 7 9 .438 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 6 .625 —
Washington 9 7 .563 1
Miami 7 9 .438 3
Orlando 5 12 .294 5½
Charlotte 4 13 .235 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 4 .733 —
Cleveland 9 6 .600 2
Indiana 9 6 .600 2
Chicago 6 10 .375 5½
Detroit 3 14 .176 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 10 6 .625 —
Dallas 9 6 .600 ½
New Orleans 9 7 .563 1
San Antonio 6 11 .353 4½
Houston 3 13 .188 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 12 6 .667 —
Portland 10 6 .625 1
Denver 9 6 .600 1½
Minnesota 8 8 .500 3
Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 9 6 .600 —
L.A. Clippers 10 7 .588 —
Sacramento 8 6 .571 ½
Golden State 7 9 .438 2½
L.A. Lakers 4 10 .286 4½
Saturday’s results
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122, OT
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Utah 118, Portland 113
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Sunday’s games
New York at Phoenix (n)
Charlotte at Washington (n)
Detroit at Sacramento (n)
Golden State at Houston (n)
Memphis at Brooklyn (n)
Miami at Cleveland (n)
Denver at Dallas (n)
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers (n)
Monday’s games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 18 16 2 0 32 75 37
Toronto 19 10 5 4 24 57 51
Tampa Bay 18 11 6 1 23 61 56
Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58
Florida 18 9 7 2 20 61 59
Montreal 18 9 8 1 19 57 63
Buffalo 18 7 11 0 14 62 66
Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 56 59
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
New Jersey 18 15 3 0 30 68 42
Carolina 18 10 5 3 23 53 48
N.Y. Islanders 19 11 8 0 22 63 53
N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52
Pittsburgh 18 8 7 3 19 65 61
Philadelphia 18 7 7 4 18 46 57
Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67
Columbus 17 6 10 1 13 50 75
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 18 11 5 2 24 71 49
Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 58 40
Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 46 38
St. Louis 17 9 8 0 18 50 58
Nashville 18 8 8 2 18 49 59
Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54
Chicago 17 6 8 3 15 41 57
Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 68 47
Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71
Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49
Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 64 64
Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 53 58
Vancouver 18 6 9 3 15 62 71
San Jose 20 6 11 3 15 57 71
Anaheim 18 5 12 1 11 49 79
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s results
New Jersey 5, Ottawa 1
Calgary 5, Florida 4, SO
Boston 6, Chicago 1
Detroit 6, Columbus 1
Colorado 4, Washington 0
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 0
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Dallas 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 2
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT
Minnesota 2, Carolina 1, OT
Seattle 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Vegas 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, San Jose 1
Sunday’s games
Florida at Columbus (n)
Pittsburgh at Chicago (n)
Monday’s games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Local schedule
THIS WEEK’S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State vs. LSU at Cayman Islands Classic, 10 a.m.
High school boys
Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Central Catholic vs. Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Normal Community vs. University High, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. Midland at Peoria Heights Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State vs. Akron or Western Kentucky at Cayman Islands Classic, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Eureka College, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Blue Ridge at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Heights, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Intercity Tournament at NCHS: Normal Community vs. Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Decatur Lutheran at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Cayman Islands Classic.
High school boys
Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Normal West vs. University High, 6 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community, Cary-Grove, Harlem at Round Lake, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
No events scheduled.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. UC-San Diego at UNLV Tournament, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys
Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Central Catholic vs. University High, 6 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Pewaukee at Washington Tournament of Champions, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Chrisitian vs. Peoria Christian at Peoria Heights Tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian in Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.
High school girls
Normal West vs. Metamora, 11 a.m., and Galesburg, 2 p.m., at Metamora; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Oshkosh, 4 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at UNLV Tournament; Illinois Wesleyan at DePauw, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Normal Community vs. Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington vs. University High, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian in Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.
High school girls
Limestone at Bloomington, 12:30 p.m.; University High at Pontiac, 12:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.
BOWLING
High school boys
Taylorville at Cornerstone Christian, 10:30 a.m..
WRESTLING
High school
Bloomington at Conant Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Antioch Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, University High at NCHS Girls Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at UNLV Tournament; Illinois Wesleyan in Midwest Challenge at Greencastle, Ind, 1 or 3 p.m.