Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 3 .813 —

Toronto 9 8 .529 4½

New York 8 8 .500 5

Philadelphia 8 8 .500 5

Brooklyn 7 9 .438 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 10 6 .625 —

Washington 9 7 .563 1

Miami 7 9 .438 3

Orlando 5 12 .294 5½

Charlotte 4 13 .235 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 11 4 .733 —

Cleveland 9 6 .600 2

Indiana 9 6 .600 2

Chicago 6 10 .375 5½

Detroit 3 14 .176 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 10 6 .625 —

Dallas 9 6 .600 ½

New Orleans 9 7 .563 1

San Antonio 6 11 .353 4½

Houston 3 13 .188 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 12 6 .667 —

Portland 10 6 .625 1

Denver 9 6 .600 1½

Minnesota 8 8 .500 3

Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 9 6 .600 —

L.A. Clippers 10 7 .588 —

Sacramento 8 6 .571 ½

Golden State 7 9 .438 2½

L.A. Lakers 4 10 .286 4½

Saturday’s results

Atlanta 124, Toronto 122, OT

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109

Utah 118, Portland 113

L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Sunday’s games

New York at Phoenix (n)

Charlotte at Washington (n)

Detroit at Sacramento (n)

Golden State at Houston (n)

Memphis at Brooklyn (n)

Miami at Cleveland (n)

Denver at Dallas (n)

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers (n)

Monday’s games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 18 16 2 0 32 75 37

Toronto 19 10 5 4 24 57 51

Tampa Bay 18 11 6 1 23 61 56

Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58

Florida 18 9 7 2 20 61 59

Montreal 18 9 8 1 19 57 63

Buffalo 18 7 11 0 14 62 66

Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 56 59

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

New Jersey 18 15 3 0 30 68 42

Carolina 18 10 5 3 23 53 48

N.Y. Islanders 19 11 8 0 22 63 53

N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52

Pittsburgh 18 8 7 3 19 65 61

Philadelphia 18 7 7 4 18 46 57

Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67

Columbus 17 6 10 1 13 50 75

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 18 11 5 2 24 71 49

Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 58 40

Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 46 38

St. Louis 17 9 8 0 18 50 58

Nashville 18 8 8 2 18 49 59

Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54

Chicago 17 6 8 3 15 41 57

Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 68 47

Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71

Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49

Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 64 64

Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 53 58

Vancouver 18 6 9 3 15 62 71

San Jose 20 6 11 3 15 57 71

Anaheim 18 5 12 1 11 49 79

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s results

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 1

Calgary 5, Florida 4, SO

Boston 6, Chicago 1

Detroit 6, Columbus 1

Colorado 4, Washington 0

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 0

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Dallas 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 2

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Minnesota 2, Carolina 1, OT

Seattle 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, San Jose 1

Sunday’s games

Florida at Columbus (n)

Pittsburgh at Chicago (n)

Monday’s games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Local schedule

THIS WEEK’S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State vs. LSU at Cayman Islands Classic, 10 a.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Central Catholic vs. Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Normal Community vs. University High, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. Midland at Peoria Heights Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State vs. Akron or Western Kentucky at Cayman Islands Classic, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Eureka College, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Blue Ridge at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Heights, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Intercity Tournament at NCHS: Normal Community vs. Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Decatur Lutheran at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Cayman Islands Classic.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Normal West vs. University High, 6 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Cary-Grove, Harlem at Round Lake, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. UC-San Diego at UNLV Tournament, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Central Catholic vs. University High, 6 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Pewaukee at Washington Tournament of Champions, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Chrisitian vs. Peoria Christian at Peoria Heights Tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian in Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.

High school girls

Normal West vs. Metamora, 11 a.m., and Galesburg, 2 p.m., at Metamora; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Oshkosh, 4 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at UNLV Tournament; Illinois Wesleyan at DePauw, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Normal Community vs. Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington vs. University High, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian in Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.

High school girls

Limestone at Bloomington, 12:30 p.m.; University High at Pontiac, 12:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.

BOWLING

High school boys

Taylorville at Cornerstone Christian, 10:30 a.m..

WRESTLING

High school

Bloomington at Conant Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Antioch Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, University High at NCHS Girls Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at UNLV Tournament; Illinois Wesleyan in Midwest Challenge at Greencastle, Ind, 1 or 3 p.m.