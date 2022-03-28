Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Limestone, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.
College women
Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at St. Charles, Mo.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Rock Valley (2), 3 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.