Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Limestone, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.    

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.

College women

Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at St. Charles, Mo.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Rock Valley (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.

 

