Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.; Washington at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Perspectives at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Olympia, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Indiana State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Neuqua Valley at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Pekin at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Missouri State, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Girls

Hoopeston Area, Taylorville and Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Bloomington at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Eureka, Metamora, Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Pekin at University High, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Champaign Centennial at Peoria High, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Joliet West, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Evansville, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 4:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic vs. New Madrid Catholic at Highland Shootout, 12:30 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Mount Zion at St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout, 2 p.m.; University High vs. Tolono Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout, 5 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lexington, 7 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Marian Catholic at Taylorville Shootout, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Tri-Valley, 10 a.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 2:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.; Lexington at Cornerstone Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; University High vs. Maine East at Naperville, 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Danville, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Taylorville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic in NCHS Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Morton Invitational, 8 a.m.; Bloomington at Sycamore Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Lanphier Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Western Michigan, 1 p.m.