Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash (2), 11 a.m.; Saint Louis at Illinois State, 1 p.m.    

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-River Falls at La Crosse, Wis., 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Drake at Illinois State, noon; Coe at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Bradley at Illinois State, 1 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

