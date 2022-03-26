Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash (2), 11 a.m.; Saint Louis at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-River Falls at La Crosse, Wis., 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Drake at Illinois State, noon; Coe at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Bradley at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
