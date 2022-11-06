Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Western Illinois at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

No events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Dayton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Concordia-Wisconsin at Hope Tip-Off Tournament, 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois State in NCAA Midwest Regional at Columbia, Mo., 11 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

State Meet at Westmont.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Drake Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at UIC, 6 p.m.

High school

State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A — Freeport Aquin vs. Sterling Newman, 9 a.m.; Springfield Lutheran vs. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Genoa-Kingston vs. IVC, noon; Immaculate Conception vs. Freeburg, 1:30 p.m.; Class 3A — Joliet Catholic vs. Wheaton St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Taylorville vs. Nazareth Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Benet Academy vs. Barrington, 7 p.m.; Mother McAuley vs. St. Charles East, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Northwestern State, 7 p.m.; Yeshiva at Illinois Wesleyan, 8 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Hope or Geneva at Hope Tip-Off Tournament.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Geneva, noon; Heartland in NJCAA Division II National Meet at Tallahassee, Fla.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Geneva, 11 a.m.; Heartland in NJCAA Division II National Meet at Tallahassee, Fla.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men, women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school girls

State Meet at Westmont.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Drake Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

High school

State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A — Third place, 9 a.m.; Championship, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Third place, noon; Championship, 1:30 p.m.; Class 3A — Third place, 4 p.m.; Championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Third place, 7 p.m.; Championship, 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

UW-Stevens Point or Webster at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 or 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Drake Invitational.