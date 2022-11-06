Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Western Illinois at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
No events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Dayton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Concordia-Wisconsin at Hope Tip-Off Tournament, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Illinois State in NCAA Midwest Regional at Columbia, Mo., 11 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
State Meet at Westmont.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Drake Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at UIC, 6 p.m.
High school
State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A — Freeport Aquin vs. Sterling Newman, 9 a.m.; Springfield Lutheran vs. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Genoa-Kingston vs. IVC, noon; Immaculate Conception vs. Freeburg, 1:30 p.m.; Class 3A — Joliet Catholic vs. Wheaton St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Taylorville vs. Nazareth Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Benet Academy vs. Barrington, 7 p.m.; Mother McAuley vs. St. Charles East, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Northwestern State, 7 p.m.; Yeshiva at Illinois Wesleyan, 8 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Hope or Geneva at Hope Tip-Off Tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Geneva, noon; Heartland in NJCAA Division II National Meet at Tallahassee, Fla.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Geneva, 11 a.m.; Heartland in NJCAA Division II National Meet at Tallahassee, Fla.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men, women
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High school girls
State Meet at Westmont.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Drake Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
High school
State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A — Third place, 9 a.m.; Championship, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Third place, noon; Championship, 1:30 p.m.; Class 3A — Third place, 4 p.m.; Championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Third place, 7 p.m.; Championship, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
UW-Stevens Point or Webster at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 or 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Drake Invitational.