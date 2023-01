Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Champaign Central at Central Catholic, 10:30 a.m.; Quincy Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; University High at Washington, 6:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Wheaton-Warrenville South Tournament; Normal West at Sterling MLK Tournament; McLean County/HOIC Tournament at IWU: Lexington vs. LeRoy or Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.; El Paso-Gridley or Fisher vs. Fieldcrest or Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Washington, 5 p.m.; United Township at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Pana, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

DeLand-Weldon at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; IVC at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 7:30 p.m.; McLean County/HOIC Tournament at Shirk Center: Eureka vs. Heyworth or Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.; GCMS vs. Tremont or Ridgeview, 8 p.m.

High school girls

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 5 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Intercity Tournament at BHS, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Olympia at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; McLean County/HOIC Tournament at Shirk Center: Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Pana, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Indiana State at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7:30 p.m.; Greenview at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.; McLean County/HOIC Tournament at Shirk Center: Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Peacock Classic in Waterloo, Iowa

SWIMMING

College

Millikin, Illinois College at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Shephard Invitational, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

UIC at Illinois State, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Cal Lutheran at UCSC Invitational, 8:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Orion Invitational, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Valparaiso at Illinois State, TBA; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.; O'Fallon at Normal West, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Park at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; McLean County/HOIC Tournament at Shirk Center: Third place, 2:30 p.m.; Championship, 8 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Academy, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Quincy Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Normal Community, 1 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Canton, 2:30 p.m.; McLean County/HOIC Tournament at Shirk Center: Third place, 1 p.m.; Championship, 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Peacock Classic in Waterloo, Iowa.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Jerseyville Regional, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Decatur Invitational, 9 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Greenville, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Carthage, Illinois Tech at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Indiana State, 11 a.m.; Carthage, Illinois Tech at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Shephard Invitational, 9 a.m. Normal Community at United Township Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at St. Charles North Invitational, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan hosting I-55 Tri, 11:15 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Santa Cruz, 8:45 a.m., and Edgewood, 5:45 p.m., at UCSC Invitational.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Tournament at Danville, 8:45 a.m.; University High at Orion Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Evansville at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Peacock Classic in Waterloo, Iowa.

TENNIS

College men

IUPUI at Illinois State, noon; Chicago State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.