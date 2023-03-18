THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational.
College women
Illinois State in Red Rock Invitational at Sedona, Ariz.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Belmont, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at DePaul, noon.
College women
Illinois State at Missouri State, 10 a.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
