agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins, Colo.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Savoy, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Judah Christian at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school girls

Morton at Normal West, 4 p.m.; East Peoria at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.; Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

 

