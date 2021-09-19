Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins, Colo.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Savoy, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Judah Christian at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Morton at Normal West, 4 p.m.; East Peoria at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.; Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 7 p.m.