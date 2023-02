THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Midland at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.; Rantou at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Falcon Florida Classic at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.; Pekin at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Decatur St. Teresa at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Falcon Florida Classic at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Fontbonne, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

College women

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Academy High at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls

Calvary Christian at DePue, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 6:30 p.m.; Eureka at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Boston University at South Florida Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic Invitational at Bloomington-Normal YMCA< 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Hoosier Hills Invitational.

High school boys

Normal West Invitational at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

South Florida Tournament at Tampa, Fla: Illinois State vs. Boston College, 8 a.m.; Illinois State vs. St. Joseph's, 10:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan Invitational: IWU vs. Wabash, 4 p.m.; IWU vs. Adrian, 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Class 1A Clinton Individual Sectional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Highland Individual Sectional; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Individual Sectional.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 7:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington vs. Bismarck-Henning at Danville Shootout, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Danville Shootout; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in ECIC Tournament at Calvary Christian.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State vs. Georgia at Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Simpson, 12:30 p.m.; IWU at Principia, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting Titan Open at Shirk Center, 10:45 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

South Florida Tournament at Tampa, Fla: Illinois State vs. Florida, 1 p.m.; Illinois State vs. South Florida, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan Invitational: IWU vs. Wisconsin-Lutheran, 10 a.m.; IWU vs. Edgewood, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Class 1A Clinton Individual Sectional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Highland Individual Sectional; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Individual Sectional.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.

TENNIS

College men

Bellarmine at Illinois State, 10 a.m.

College women

Illinois State at Illinois, noon.