Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Heartland Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
SOCCER
High school boys
Intercity Tournament: Normal Community at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Olympia at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. VCU, 10 a.m., in JMU Invitational.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
