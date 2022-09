Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

University High, Central Catholic in University High Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwood at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Metamora at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Springfield at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Chicago, 7 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.; Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Intercity Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Monmouth, 4 p.m.; Lewis & Clark at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Sacred Heart-Griffin, 5 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Metamora, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Washington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Normal West, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

John Wood at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

GOLF

High school girls

Normal West at Sacred Heart-Griffin, 3:15 p.m.; Peoria High at Bloomington, 3:30 p.m.; Pekin, Peoria Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Lindenwood at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Metamora at Normal West, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at DePue, 7 p.m.; DeLand-Weldon at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at PBL, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Invitational.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Mattoon Invitational, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Bloomington at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Shepard Invitational.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Illinois College, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Belleville West at Bloomington, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Illinois State in Beale Street Challenge at Memphis: vs. Oakland, 9 a.m.; vs. Queens University, 4 p.m.; Heartland at Kirkwood Invitational: vs. McHenry, noon, vs. Sauk Valley, 2 p.m.; Concordia, Wisconsin, at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

High school

Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic, 5 p.m.; Normal Community at Lyons Township Quad, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Lincoln Tournament.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men

Heartland at Spartan Classic in Batavia, 10 a.m.

College women

Heartland at Aurora, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Ohio Wesleyan at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wartburg Invitational.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in NCHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

John Wood at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

College women

Wartburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, noon.

High school boys

Normal West at Dunlap, 11:30 a.m.; Quincy Notre Dame at Normal Community, 2 p.m.; Bloomington at Metamora, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

University High at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Shepard Invitational, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Washington, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Invitational at Kenosha, Wis.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Bloomington Purple Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Heartland at Kirkwood Invitational: Heartland vs. Central, Iowa, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Johnson County, 1 p.m.; IWU Classic: IWU vs. Greenville, 10:30 a.m.; IWU vs. Rose-Hulman, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Memphis, noon.

High school

Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur MacArthur, 11 a.m., Decatur Lutheran, noon.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Badger Invitational at Madison, Wis.

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.